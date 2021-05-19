EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are praising employees at an Earth City business because they stopped a fire from spreading to the rest of the building.
Employees at the EnviroPAK Corporation on Shoreline Drive called 911 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after a paper machine caught fire. The employees tried putting the fire out on their own but eventually needed to call for help. Firefighters told News 4 the employees did a great job of knocking the majority of the fire down and keeping it in check before help arrived.
The company makes molds for packaging. No one was injured in the fire.
