CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Eight employees at Annie Gunn's in Chesterfield have tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced Monday.
The restaurant has been closed since March 19 and management says none of the employees reported or experienced symptoms before then.
The restaurant said "extensive professional disinfecting" is being done.
Annie Gunn's said nobody at the Smokehouse Market next door have reported symptoms. The market has been closed since March 22.
The owners said they are "supporting our affected restaurant employees any way we can and wish them rapid recoveries."
