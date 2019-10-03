ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are on the scene of a fatal shooting in north St. Louis.
Police tell News 4 that officers responded to the 3700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. at the Family Dollar store for a shooting.
They located a black male victim in his 30's with gunshot wounds. The man, an employee of the store, died at the scene.
Police are unsure if he was coming to work, leaving or was on break when he was shot.
The shooting does not appear to be a robbery or have to do with the store itself.
A red Dodge Charger is wanted in connection to the shooting, police say.
EMS, the Homicide Division and the Medical Examiner are on the scene.
No other information regarding the shooting has been released.
