MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An employee shot a man trying to rob a Maplewood business Wednesday evening.
Officials with the Maplewood Police Department said a young man entered Boost Mobile store at 7222 Manchester Rd. after 6 p.m. with a gun and said he was going to rob the store. This is near Schlafly Bottleworks.
An employee then pulled a gun and shot the man. The man was hit at least once. His condition is unknown.
No other information was released.
