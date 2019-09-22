MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say an employee of the Post Sports Bar and Grill shot someone outside the restaurant on Manchester Sunday afternoon.
Police are describing what happened as "domestic incident" because the victim is the boyfriend of shooter's sister. Police say the incident started as an argument.
The victim, a 26-year-old man from North County, was shot in the back and is undergoing surgery. He is in critical condition. The suspect, a 31-year-old man from St. Louis City, is in custody.
Manchester Road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon but has since re-opened. The Post is closed for the rest of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.