ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An employee fought off a would-be robber at a west St. Louis gas station Thursday evening.
The suspect reportedly entered the BP Gas Station in the 3140 block of Olive and announced a robbery around 6 p.m. The suspect was in possession of a gun at the time, according to police.
An employee at the gas station then got into a fight with a suspect, during which the employee was able to take the suspect’s handgun.
The suspect then ran from the scene.
The investigation.
