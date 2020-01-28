JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) — One person was found dead after an overnight fire at a Jefferson County business.
A fire broke out at Bob’s Disposal Services in the 800 block of Big Z Boulevard north of Imperial before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire officials said one person, believed to be an employee at the business, died in the fire. Crews said other employees attempted to enter the business to rescue the person, but the door was locked and the fire forced them out.
An employee at Bob's Disposal Services told News 4 trucks would not be running Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.