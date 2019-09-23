MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have charged an employee of the Post Sports Bar and Grill after a shooting outside the restaurant on Manchester Sunday afternoon.
Police are describing what happened as "domestic incident" because the victim is the boyfriend of shooter's sister. Police say the incident started as an argument.
31-year-old William Buress is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the incident. He remains in custody with no bond.
"The fact that its an employee adds another layer to it, I got all my guys back there and I couldn’t imagine anyone doing that," said Trent Garvey, the executive chef at the Blue Duck, which is located across the street.
The victim, a 26-year-old man from North County, was shot in the back and underwent surgery. He remains in critical condition.
Manchester Road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon but has since re-opened. The Post was closed for the rest of the day Sunday and was scheduled to re-open Monday, but that was pushed back until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.