WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An employee at the pharmacy of the Walmart in Warrenton has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
Officials are asking anyone that visited the pharmacy between April 1-April 5 to watch for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath for 14 days after your visit. If you display such symptoms, call a medical provider immediately, health officials say.
Officials say those only those who visited the pharmacy should watch for symptoms, it does not apply to anyone was at the store but not at the pharmacy.
Health officials are working to inform close contacts of the person who tested positive.
