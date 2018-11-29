FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A staff member in the Ferguson-Florissant School District is accused of a crime against a student in another district.
Deonte Taylor is charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy.
Authorities said Taylor was a teacher assistant at Lusher Elementary in the Hazelwood School District in November 2015 when took a 7-year-old student out class and into another room where he sodomized him.
Ferguson-Florissant school officials said they became aware of allegations against him Tuesday evening, at which time they contacted him and told them to report to Human Resource Services instead of the school Wednesday morning. That same day, he was charged.
By Wednesday evening, the school district said they had sufficient cause to alert parents. The following morning, the district emailed and called parents at Walnut Grove Elementary School who had their contact information on file.
Ferguson-Florissant School District officials said they have no reason to believe any students at the elementary school have been affected. They said they contacted parents of students in the staff member’s class and have asked them to report any concerns to the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The school district said they always conduct background checks during the hiring process and the employee’s criminal and child abuse/neglect background check came back with no indication of prior criminal history.
“The district would not knowingly hire a potential employee who had a record of or had committed crimes against children,” the district wrote in a release Thursday.
Taylor has been placed on leave for alleged misconduct, according to the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.