KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An employee at Billy G’s restaurant in Kirkwood has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced Friday night.

The employee worked on July 3 from 4pm-10pm and on July 4 from 10am-3pm. The restaurant says it has brought in in Servpro for a deep cleaning, adding it has been diligent with its sanitizing and safety precautions.

The restaurant plants to reopen on Wednesday after its employees have been tested and the deep cleaning is completed.

