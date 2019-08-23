BENTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County Sheriff's Office employee is facing several charges Thursday following sexual assault allegations.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received information about allegations of sexual assault against 58-year-old Chet Shaffer. Schaffer, who is a jail employee, was immediately placed on administrative leave as detectives investigate.
Shaffer was arrested and formally charged with three counts of official misconduct, two counts of custodial sexual misconduct, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Shaffer was released from jail after posting bond. Anyone with information should contact Illinois State Police at 618-542-2171.
