GREY SUMMIT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An employee who works at a restaurant in Grey Summit has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, health officials say.
The employee of Roadhouse 100 worked while infectious from July 23-July 5.
State health officials are recommending anyone who ate at Roadhouse 100 during that time get vaccinated. The Franklin County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccination Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Some symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, nausea and jaundice or the yellowing of your skin and eyes.
