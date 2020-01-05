ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said an employee at a restaurant along Washington Avenue accidentally fired his gun and killed himself.
The shooting happened in a bathroom at Gringo Tacos + Burgers restaurant on Washington Avenue near 7th Street Sunday evening. Police believe the employee was changing clothes in the bathroom when the gun went off.
Police told News 4 that this shooting is not suspicious.
This shooting happened just a couple of days after fatal shooting that closed a portion of Washington Avenue. Police said a man was shot inside a truck and then pushed out onto the street Friday night.
