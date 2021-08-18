JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Fox C-6 School Board changed the mask policy a week before students return to the classroom.

In a Tuesday night meeting, emotions were high as the board voted on revisions to the district’s “mask optional” policy.

“The problem we face today is not a mask, the problem is a highly contagious virus, a virus, and a variant that we didn't even know existed until a few months ago,” said an attendee.

“You uphold the individual rights of all families, students and staff to make their own healthcare choices and we have to remember, that's precisely what masking is, it's a personal healthcare choice,” said another.

When it came time for the vote, there were boos and applauds from the crowd. The board ultimately decided to require masks indoors in all buildings when the Jefferson County Health Department is in a red or orange status. Currently, it is red with a 15.4% positivity rate.