Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis City officers were shot while approaching possible homicide suspects in Ferguson Wednesday.
St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said two officers spotted a car wanted for a homicide from Tuesday and followed it to the area of Riverview and West Florissant around 1 p.m. Officers approached the car near Canfield Drive and the occupants opened fire.
One officer was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the abdomen. The officer shot in the abdomen is in a critical and unstable condition. The officer is in his mid 20s and has been with the department for three and a half years.
"This is a rough time," Hayden said. "We're hearing about critical incidents daily. The officers are working hard, very dedicated, trying to keep people safe and the hazards are what we face today."
#BREAKING Large police presence at BJC right now. Avoid Kingshighway. Sources saying this could be an officer involved shooting stemming from an incident in North County. @KMOV working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/vlhs9DnZh1— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) January 26, 2022
Hayden said he's not sure if the officers shot back. He said St. Louis County is handling the investigation and they've taken four people into custody.
The Urban League has an office at the intersection of West Florissant and Canfield. Officials said five employees were inside the building at the time of the shooting. No staff or clients were injured or involved.
“The Urban League family is deeply grieved by the events of today,” President and CEO Michael P. McMillan said. “Our thoughts our prayers are with the family of the officers injured and we pray for their complete recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.