FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An emergency shutdown of water is affecting residents in some Jefferson County towns.
The Jefferson County Water Authority provides water to Festus and Herculaneum.
The City of Festus is currently running its wells to provide water.
Residents might notice a slight different taste in the water. If you notice a difference in the clarity of water, you are asked to call the water department at 636-937-6646.
The JCWA is working to repair the issue, but there is no restart time has been given.
It is unclear what prompted the water shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.