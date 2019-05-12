ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT is scheduled to hold a press conference Sunday night to discuss emergency roadwork that will impact Monday commutes.
MoDOT said grate failure on westbound I-44 has one interstate lane open at Grand.
Crews completely closed down the westbound I-255 lanes crossing the Jefferson Barracks Bridge for needed repairs. Officials said they're not sure how long this project will take.
News 4 will update the story with more information after the press conference.
