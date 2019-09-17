SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An emergency response was seen at a Shrewsbury construction zone early Tuesday morning.
Around 5 a.m., multiple emergency vehicles were seen at the construction site in the 4200 block of Carr Lane Court.
News 4's Justin Andrews was at the scene and saw the medical examiner arrive before 5:30 a.m. A medical examiner investigates deaths under suspicious or unusual circumstances.
Authorities have not released any other information at this point. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story online and on News 4 This Morning as information develops.
