ILLINOIS (KMOV.com)-- Sections of Interstate 70 in the Metro East will be shut down for emergency pavement maintenance Tuesday.
At 6 a.m., crews will begin closing the left lane of eastbound Interstate 70 and the left lane of eastbound Interstate 270 at the 55/70/270 interchange in Troy.
The ramps will remain open during the roadwork. All lanes are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.
IDOT is advising drivers to expect delays and use an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.