CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a crash near Touchette Hospital in the Metro East Wednesday morning.
The crash happened along Bond Avenue near Missouri Avenue just before 4 a.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and a white sheet is covering the driver side of a heavily damaged truck.
Police also appeared to put someone in handcuffs.
We’re waiting to hear from emergency responders and law enforcement for information on what happened.
