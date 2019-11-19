ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An officer driving by a retention pond saw a car submerged in the water Tuesday night, a Roxana fire chief said.
The pond is on Wagon Wheel Road near Wanda.
The Swansea dive team is there searching to see if someone was inside the car.
