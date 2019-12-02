CAHOKIA , Ill. (KMOV.com) --- Several emergency crews were outside of Cahokia High School early Monday morning for a report of fire.
Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 spotted several fire departments and police on scene but no visible smoke. Classes at the high school start at 8:30 a.m, according to the school's website.
It is unclear if classes will be effected.
