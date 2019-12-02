CAHOKIA , Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A broken water pipe caused the fire alarms to sound at Cahokia High School Monday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 spotted several fire departments and police who responded to the scene. They all responded to the scene as a precaution, according to the superintendent.
Additionally, the superintendent said school activities were not interrupted.
