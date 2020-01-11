LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews have been on the scene of accidents Saturday as winter weather moves through the St. Louis area.
An accident briefly closed two lanes of eastbound I-70 near Lake Saint Louis Blvd. The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. Nobody was injured.
READ: MoDOT concerned about ice, slick spots on roads | "We will be out all night"
A short time later, crews on the scene of accidents on I-44 near Jamieson in South City, and on I-70 near Bryan Road in O'Fallon, Mo., on I-64 near the Boone Bridge in Chesterfield.
Information on injuries for either accident was not immediately known.
For info on road conditions in Illinois click here. For Missouri, click here.
