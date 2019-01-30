ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on the scene after a crash involving a pickup truck in north St. Louis.
Wednesday morning a crash was reported on Hall Street near Humbolt Avenue.
News 4’s Alyssa Toomey was on the crash scene and saw a pickup truck that was “practically split in half.” She also reported that it appears a semi-truck was involved in the crash.
Looks like the Chevy pickup and a semi truck were involved in the crash. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/Nm2CthyU9d— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) January 30, 2019
Traffic was reportedly moving slow through the area as a tow truck arrived.
