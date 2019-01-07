ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of an accident near Lambert International Airport and Boeing where an emergency rescue call was made.
The accident happened just west of I-170 at the intersection of Airport Road and McDonnell Blvd a little before 6 a.m. Monday.
No word on the extent of the injuries sustained in the accident, or how many people were involved.
News 4 will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
