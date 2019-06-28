HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 55 near Hamel, Illinois Friday morning.
Police said the incident occurred on the eastbound lanes near mile marker 30 around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The pedestrian was airlifted from the scene alive with serious injuries, police said.
The semi-truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.
No other information has been released.
Read: 6 killed, 35 injured in more than 50 crashes in Metro East construction zone
Last year, more than 50 crashes were reported on the stretch of interstate outside of Hamel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.