ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Regular I-255 commuters were advised by MoDOT to find alternative routes for the rest of the week. MoDOT said the JB Bridge, which takes traffic over the Mississippi River will be closed until then.
Highly specialized inspection teams are looking at the damage on the bridge during daylight hours to determine any other potential places where there might be similar issues on the bridge. MoDOT said it brought in equipment from Chicago and Jefferson City, and has flown in an additional specialist from Seattle.
Because the inspection needs to be done in daylight, MoDOT expects the inspection to be completed Wednesday. The department will create a timeline for repairs once the inspection is finished.
MoDOT said the morning’s rush period saw a large number of vehicles on Illinois Route 3 and on the westbound I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge.
Several drivers who use the bridge during their commute reported delays of an hour and a half or more on alternative routes.
There was a slight increase in traffic on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and no change in traffic on the westbound Chain of Rocks Bridge.
