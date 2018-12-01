STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Damage was reported in areas of Montgomery and Macoupin counties in Illinois as strong storms that contained tornado warnings moved through the area Saturday afternoon.
Viewers reported tornado sightings and hail near Litchfield, Mt. Olive and Staunton.
The storm left damage in the Staunton area, including to well-known Country Classic Car. Police reported down power lines and debris near the building.
Owner Russell Noel spent more than 20 years building Country Classic Cars but he says the storm "was a serious situation for a brief moment."
Nearly 700 cars fought to stand up to Mother Nature but fierce winds and rains ripped through the lot.
"There's one car turned on its side and a few damaged," said Noel. "We just had a new building put up a week ago Tuesday."
Prior to the storm, the car dealership was finally back on its feet after a massive fire destroyed more than 100 cars in August of last year.
SLIDESHOW: Images of tornadoes and storm clouds spotted in central Illinois
Frontage Road in Staunton blocked off due to downed power lines and debris. @ILStatePolice and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Dept. monitoring traffic. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/fNPvNjZVz5— Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) December 1, 2018
Illinois State Police confirmed several people are displaced due to damage in neighborhoods in Macoupin and Montgomery counties.
Illinois Governor Rauner has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield. The SEOC will assess the impact of the damage and determine if any resources are needed in the area.
"We activated the State Emergency Operations Center so that we could closely monitor the situation, keep in contact with local officials and quickly mobilize any state assets that may be needed,” said Rauner in a statement. “If state assistance is need, we are well-positioned to provide it quickly and efficiently.”
Authorities in Aurora, Mo, southwest of Springfield reported one person was killed after a storm passed through the area earlier in the day.
