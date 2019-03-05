PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The City of Pevely and its police chief have reached an agreement allowing him to resign.
Chief Charles Moutray was placed on administrative leave in January after he was accused of domestic abuse by his wife.
Moutray’s attorney released the flowing statement about the agreement:
"Given everything that has happened between the City of Pevely and Chief Moutray over the last 18 months, the parties came to the realization that there was no realistic way for the Chief to return and effectively run the department. After much reflection and thought, the Chief determined that it was in the best interest of the community, the City, and most importantly his officers for him to part ways with the City. Chief Moutray had a positive impact on the community during his tenure with the City of Pevely, he cares deeply about the residents and the Pevely officers. It is his sincere intention that his decision to resign will allow the community and the department to move forward in a positive direction."
