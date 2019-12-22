Elves can deliver your pet adoptions on Christmas through the APA

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This is the time of year when many people spend time with family and some people even add to their families with pet adoptions. Now the Animal Protective Association (APA) of St. Louis is offering a special delivery to make Christmas pet adoptions even more special.
Twins Alexis and Carly Essman, 7 years old, got a big surprise Sunday morning when their parents announced they were going to the APA.
"To get a kitty cat," Carly Essman said. "I've been wanting one for like three months."
"They had no idea and we pulled up and it took them a minute to understand what was happening and there was a little bit of craziness in our car," said Meghan Essman, their mom.
It's a popular time of year to add a furry, four-legged, family member.
"Many people who want to adopt this time of year have been thinking about this for quite a while, but to be able to have a puppy or kitten or dog or cat join your family around Christmas is just really extra magical," said Sarah Javier, President and Executive Director of the St. Louis APA.
After so many requests from families to hold pets until Christmas in past years, the APA is now offering special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day deliveries for pets adopted on Sunday or Monday for an additional $100 donation.
"We have lots of volunteer Elves who will be bringing to your home and we have given them the freedom to dress up and we know they have lots of exciting stuff planned," said Javier.
First, counselors are on-hand to talk to families about the long-time commitment of adopting.
"Some people will tell you, you should not adopt a pet because they will get returned to shelters, but that is actually not true," said Javier. "Studies have shown that getting a pet as a gift does not lower the value and in fact, it reduces the rate of return because people are really excited and there is something extra special tied to that."
And the APA is hoping a perfectly-timed delivery will add to that connection, just like Sunday's surprise has for the Essman family.
"It just seemed right, like the giving season, the perfect time to kind of grow our family a bit. Seemed like the perfect time of year," said Matt Essman, the girls' dad.
