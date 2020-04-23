ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Elton John announced that he was postponing the remaining dates of his 2020 North American tour, 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road.'
The postponement includes the St. Louis show scheduled for July 7 at the Enterprise Center.
The show will be rescheduled for some time in 2021.
"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus," Elton John tweeted.
Ticketholders should hold onto their original tickets as new show dates will be announced and all original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show.
