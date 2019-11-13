ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Elton John’s three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will come back to St. Louis next year.
The “Rocket Man” singer will bring the tour to the Enterprise Center on July 7, 2020.
Tickets start at $66.50 and will go on sale Nov. 22, 2019.
John first brought the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour to St. Louis in October 2018. Tickets for the show sold out.
Click here for more information on the July 2020 show.
