ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The Elsberry Police Department issued a warning about the dangers of drunk driving after a scary ordeal Thursday night.
A family of four was heading to a basketball tournament at Elsberry High School near Highway B and Tomahawk when they were rear-ended while pulling into the parking lot, according to police.
The male driver who rear-ended the family's car was arrested at the scene.
"The suspect we arrested is a chronic offender and this was his 4th DWI," the department wrote. "He provided a breath sample which put his BAC at .232 at the time of the test and was so impaired he thought he was driving toward Silex/Whitehall and going home."
There was damage to the suspect's car that was consistent with the driver striking a wall or barriers.
While officers were on scene of the crash, they were informed of another impaired driver heading down Highway B. The officer on scene was able to find the car and stop the driver.
The man was reportedly under the influence of drugs and deputies found methamphetamine and Xanax on him, police said.
