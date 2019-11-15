ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Elsberry Police Department issued a warning about the dangers of drunk driving after a scary ordeal Thursday night.
A family of four was headed to a basketball tournament at Elsberry High School near Highway B and Tomahawk when they were rear-ended while pulling into the parking lot, according to police.
The male driver who rear-ended the family's pickup truck was arrested at the scene.
"The suspect we arrested is a chronic offender and this was his 4th DWI," the department wrote. "He provided a breath sample which put his BAC at .232 at the time of the test and was so impaired he thought he was driving toward Silex/Whitehall and going home."
There was damage to the suspect's mini van that was consistent with the driver striking a wall or barriers.
While officers were on scene of the crash, they were informed of another impaired driver heading down Highway B. The officer on scene was able to find the car and stop the driver.
"He was driving erratically and our officer just happened to look up and see the vehicle that fit the description," said Elsberry Police Chief Christopher Heatherly.
The man was reportedly under the influence of drugs and deputies found methamphetamine and Xanax on him, police said.
Two DUI's in one night is not unusual for the small town but this time of year, around the holidays is when the most impaired driving happens. The police department said they will be going after anyone who gets behind the wheel after drinking.
"We take DUIs very seriously. You think after this much time but those that do get behind the wheel, well find you," said Heatherly.
