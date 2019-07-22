LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two Elsberry men are in custody after being accused of multiple thefts in the area.
Timothy “Tubby” Golden, Jr., 30, and Jesse Simmons, 35, were wanted in both Elsberry and unincorporated Lincoln County. They reportedly had a history of running from law enforcement.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Golden stole Elsberry’s municipal judge’s Polaris side-by-side and stashed it in nearby woods. Investigators said the duo were also stealing mowers, ATV’s and other equipment that had been moved to higher ground due to the record-breaking Mississippi River flooding in May and June.
The items that were believed to have been stolen were recovered and authorities are working to identify who the victims are so the equipment can be returned to the proper owner.
Simmons was taken into custody on an active warrant and is currently being held on a $2,100 cash-only bond in the Lincoln County Jail.
Golden has been charged with first-degree tampering and is also being housed at the Lincoln County Jail. His cash-only bond was set at $2,500. According to the sheriff’s office, Golden also has two outstanding Elsberry warrants.
A temporary task force was created for the investigation and additional charges are expected.
