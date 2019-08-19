ELLISVLLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ellisville are warning residents and business owners about fake money.
The fake $100 bills are reportedly used as bank training currency in China. They are stamped with Chinese characters, according to the police department.
Authorities said the fake bills can be bought online. Some people then attempt to pass them off as legitimate money.
