ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A historic park in Ellisville has changed its name to honor the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup win.
Bluebird Park will be renamed Blues(bird) Park, according to the city.
The park is considered a staple in West County, hosting one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the Metro area.
The mayor and city council will make the name change permanent at their city council meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Citizens and community members are invited to attend.
