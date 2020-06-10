ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Ellisville, Missouri police officer is being credited with saving two fawns after their mother was hit by a car.
Corporal George Corless just happened to be nearby when the doe was hit by a car in the area Manchester and Old State Road. The two fawns, who were not full term, then fell out of a cut on the doe’s abdomen. Corporal Corless said he found the doe dead nearby.
Corporal Corless then took a Tyvex suit he had for isolating himself from COVID-19, the only thing in his car, and wrapped both fawns in it before placing them in the back of his Tahoe. He then activated his lights and sirens and took the fawns to the Ellisville Veterinary Hospital.
The fawns are currently being cared for by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator who has other fawns.
