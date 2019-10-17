ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Ellisville City Council approved plans for a medical marijuana dispensary Wednesday, approving rezoning and conditional use permits at 184 Clarkson Road.
The dispensary will be called The Forest, and will resemble a residential building with a lobby.
Once they check for medical marijuana credentials, patients can then go into the sales area with all products behind a counter.
Medical marijuana licenses will be issued in January.
If The Forest' receives theirs, they hope to open in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.