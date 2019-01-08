LOS ANGELES (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis high school football star Jake Bain, who came out as gay during a speech to his fellow classmates that went viral in 2018, appeared on Ellen Monday and was gifted quite the surprise from the talk show host.
Ellen DeGeneres had Bain on her talk show Monday and had a conversation about his past year including being an openly gay athlete in college sports.
At the end of the appearance, Ellen gifted Bain’s boyfriend of two years, Hunter, who was in the audience, an all-inclusive vacation to Fiji for the the couple. Under NCAA regulations, Bain is not allowed to accept gifts or compensation.
Bain played running back at John Burroughs School and was widely considered one of the top high school athletes in the state of Missouri. Bain now plays division one football at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Ind.
