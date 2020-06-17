FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ella Jones was sworn in as mayor on Wednesday outside the Urban League of St. Louis. She is the first woman and first Black person to hold the office in the city of Ferguson’s 126 year history.
Six years ago, a QuikTrip stood on Florissant Avenue where the Urban League now sits. And six years ago, Jones had no interest in politics. But all of that changed after August 2014.
Jones ran for city council and then for mayor, all to bring about the change so many have called for.
“When I looked at the fatal police shooting of Mike Brown, I had to take a look at how this community embraced me and helped me raise my daughter. So it’s time to give back. So I resigned my position as a Mary Kay sales director and I am devoting all my time to my community,” said Jones.
It was an inspiring moment for Ivory Jenkins as she watched the swearing in with her two children.
“To see someone of our color in a high place, they can do anything if they set their mind to,” said Jenkins on the historic moment.
On day one, Jones got to work helping organize a free COVID-19 testing site.
She said health, police reform and helping young people get jobs are top priorities. So is transparency. She plans to hold a town hall 90 days into her term to ensure the community is up to date on what’s happening because the changes in Ferguson will be watched far beyond the limits of the North County community.
