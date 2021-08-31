ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 has obtained the St. Louis police report detailing the death of Bobby Phillips and the role Elizabeth Cooke played as his new Power of Attorney.

Cooke is at the center of a viral tale that sparked a social media frenzy. The story went public after a man claimed he interrupted Cooke stealing his car. The woman reportedly left her phone behind and the man used it to access her Facebook account and began posting. Most of the posts were related to thefts or drugs, and the person in control of Cooke’s account began posting the information he found, reportedly to help victims of thefts recover stolen goods.

Later, the man found a video of Cooke talking about a man named Bobby Phillips. The video was recorded the day Phillips died. In the video, Cooke said the two met two days prior. Further posts revealed Cooke had photos of Phillips’ social security card, birth certificate, and ID, along with documents showing he signed his power of attorney over to Cooke and named her as the sole beneficiary in his will.

Groups formed across the internet to help investigate what had happened to Phillips.

The police report states officers were called to a “sudden death” at 5155 Kensington on Jan. 1, 2021. When they arrived, Cooke told them she had stopped talking to Phillips and went upstairs to grab something when she heard a “loud thud like sound.” Cooke said when she went back downstairs to investigate, she found Phillips lying on the kitchen floor and called 911.

'She's a liar' | Daughter of Bobby Phillips speaks out about Elizabeth Cooke saga A local crime victim is going viral after allegedly taking control of the social media accounts of a person who was trying to steal his car.

The responding officer reported finding Phillips on the floor with his head facing towards the back door and his feet facing towards the kitchen sink. The officer said he saw no signs of physical trauma to Phillips and did not find any illicit drugs on him.

When a medic arrived at the home, the officer said they told him Phillips had a slight pulse. The first responders attempted to start lifesaving medical procedures, but Cooke stopped them “stating he did not wish to be resuscitated and provided EMS with the paperwork that showed she had power of attorney over Phillips,” read the police report.

Cooke told the officer she was made power of attorney a few days prior to the death. She also reportedly told him Phillips had given everything he had to her in his time of death. The Medical Examiner released Phillips’ body to Cooke after the officer told her there were no drugs found and no markings were located on his body.

Two days after Phillips’ death, a second Medical Examiner took custody of Phillips' body after Michaels Funeral Home crew said they spotted Cooke and another person doing drugs when they went to pick up Phillips' body. The Medical Examiner advised he also got a tip stating Cooke was bragging about getting a large amount of money from Phillips’ death. The Medical Examiner then told the officer he was classifying Phillips’ death as suspicious.

The responding officer said he was in the home for 90 minutes following Phillips’ death and did not find any illicit drugs or paraphernalia inside. He noted that Phillips’ prescribed medication was found in the home.

Cooke was arrested on Aug. 11 for driving a stolen car and possession of methamphetamines in Macoupin County.