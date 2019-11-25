ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents living at the seven-story Monticello apartment building on Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End said the elevators have been down for almost six months.
“I thought they were going to fix it and it would be fine," said Junsei Ito, who has been living there since February.
Ito said he has to walk up four flights of stairs to get to his apartment everyday. He said the passenger and freight elevators, the only two for the building, stopped working in June.
“I figured it might be good exercise but it’s kind of getting to me. I can’t buy large items. I can’t move in or out for that matter," said Ito. “If something happened to a resident in an emergency on a stretcher, they can’t go down on the stairs. I don’t know what they’re gonna do.”
Maggie Strahan, who moved into the building in 2018, said the property manager let her move from the sixth floor to the first because of the elevator issues. Management also paid for the moving company.
“I would say probably between class and work and taking care of my dog probably eight times a day going up and down six flights of stairs. My legs were in great shape," Strahan said.
The city of St. Louis said the state Fire Marshal's Office is in charge of inspecting buildings like the Monticello; however, if there is an issue the city will get involved.
Jacob Long, a spokesperson for the city, said the apartment was notified in September that it was in violation of city code by not having functioning elevators. Long told News 4 the city is not granting any occupancy permits until the problem is resolved, meaning no new leases can be signed.
Management for Monticello Apartments said the reason the elevators are taking so long to repair is because some of the parts need to be manufactured to meet current code. Management said they are offering up to $100 off on rent and letting residents get out of their leases early without penalty.
