FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – No students were injured when a school bus was rear-ended in north St. Louis County Tuesday morning, according to officials.
The crash occurred on Chambers Road at Day Drive, near Griffith Elementary School, around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Six students from Lee-Hamilton Elementary School were reportedly on the bus at time of the crash. None of them were injured in the crash.
Ferguson Fire Department said driver of the car that rear-ended the bus was treated at the scene and released.
No other information has been released.
