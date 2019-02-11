NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A north St. Louis County elementary school hosted police officers and chess masters for a friendly competition on Monday.
There was a lot of strategy, a fair amount of staring and an abundance of critical thinking going on at Gary Gore Elementary in the Jennings School District.
“I like the competitiveness, makes you think harder,” said student Bobby Lewis.
Lewis was one of several students who took part in Monday’s chess event put on by the St. Louis Chess Club.
Professional players from around the world as well as more than 30 officers from St. Louis County and City challenged the students.
It was a chance for the students to learn from the police officers and community leaders on a one-on-one basis.
The officers were with the St. Louis County Police Athletic League as well as the City Police Athletic League.
