KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents of elementary students at Kirkwood schools now have the option to choose whether to send their children to school or keep teaching them at home.
The Kirkwood School District Board voted Thursday to make the decision up to parents. Students can either stay home and learn virtually or go to class with a teacher for the remainder of the first semester.
Board members asked parents what they thought and of those who answered, 13% chose online learning and 86.8% chose in-person learning.
Students who choose to return to the classroom will make the transition the week of October 21. Students will learn in-person Monday through Thursday and virtual learn on Fridays.
"It's not reasonable for the public and parents to expect we wait for everything to get back to how it way it was to offer this to parents when we are taking every step we can to keep them safe," said Kirkwood Schools superintendent Dr. David Ulrich.
Parents gathered outside North Kirkwood Middle School before Thursday's meeting, hoping board members would vote to give parents the option for in-person learning.
"I think the coronavirus risk versus mental aspect of these children's lives and the effect it’s having on them is a lot I think a bigger risk," said father of three Matt Lossy. “The cases are gonna be there I think, it’s a way of life now. To me, I think we’re learning a lot more about the coronavirus and how to treat it so I don’t feel it’s as deadly as we thought it was.”
Middle schools and high school will continue online learning for now. District leaders said they'll move forward with discussing plans for how that transition could work.
