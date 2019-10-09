PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An electrical fire at a Pagedale home grew rapidly after a 75-year-old woman threw water on it.
Firefighters told News 4 the fire in the 1400 block of Leroy was sparked by something electrical and grew when the homeowner threw water on it. The fire began around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The woman was able to get out of the home before fire crews arrived.
No injuries were reported.
