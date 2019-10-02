ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fire caused damage at a St. Charles movie theater overnight Tuesday.
The electrical fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the St. Andrews Cinema 3 theater, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
The fire was contained to a small area of the building.
"There was a large amount of smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Brown.
Brown said the cause of the fire was believed to be an improperly modified electric outlet.
The theater is 49-years old and the second longest continually operating theater in the region.
Long-time customers were shocked to hear about the fire.
"Oh I was in tears," said Chris Smith.
Smith and another long-time customer, Paula King, have been volunteering to help with renovations at the dollar theater.
"I'm like, 'oh my God, I cannot believe all the work we just put into it. That just killed me,'" said King.
St. Andrews Cinema is popular with a group known as “Flustered Mustard,” who perform along with the movie, Rocky Horror Picture Show, twice a month.
